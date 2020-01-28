Australia Opt to Bowl Against India in U-19 World Cup Quarterfinal

Potchefstroom (South Africa), Jan 28 (PTI) Australia opted to bowl against India in the quarterfinals of the U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Teams:

India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Australia U19 (Playing XI): Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe, Corey Kelly, Connor Sully, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Matthew Willans. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)