Australia's Rachael Haynes Open for Flexible Batting Position in ODI Squad

Melbourne [Australia], May 6 (ANI): Australia Women's vice-captain Rachael Haynes on Wednesday said that she is willing to take any role required for the Aussies' ODI squad at the 50 over World Cup next year.In the ODI series against Sri Lanka last year, the 33-year-old cricketer amassed 237 runs while opening alongside Alyssa Healy. During the series, Haynes also slammed her maiden century which was studded with eight fours.Haynes has batted at every position from one to eight in her 10-year-old ODI career. She has amassed 948 runs opening at an average of 37.92 while batting in the middle order she has scored 666 runs at an average of 30.27."I don't have my heart set on one position in particular but I certainly feel like as a batter that I bring flexibility in terms of what Matt (Mott, the head coach) and Meg (Lanning, the captain) want the team line-up to look like, cricket.com.au quoted Haynes as saying."Since I've come back into the team in the last couple of years, and particularly that ODI set-up, I've played different roles. From my point of view, I'll certainly fill whatever role Meg and Motty think is best for the team," she added.The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 will be held in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7.The semi-finals will be played on March 3 and 4 respectively. The final of the mega event will be played on March 7 with March 8 being the reserve day.England will launch their title defence against Australia on February 7 at Eden Park in Auckland. (ANI)

