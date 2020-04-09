Authorities Launch E-Pass Service for Patients in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur, April 9 (PTI) The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have launched an E-Pass service for patients, an official said on Thursday.

The patients can apply online on https://epassudhampur.nic.net.in for the E-Pass, said Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla.

He said the applicants need to enter the mobile number for registration after which an OTP will be sent for authentication.

The personal details of the patient will have to filled during registration, along with a Photo ID proof and the copy of the doctor's prescription, Singla said.

The E-Pass issued will be delivered to the patient's registered mobile number and email, the official added.

