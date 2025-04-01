Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Audi India, the German luxury car manufacturer, has reported strong sales figures for the first quarter of 2025, with 1,223 units retailed, marking a 17 per cent growth compared to Q1 2024. This positive performance underscores the brand's increasing demand in the luxury car segment.

The impressive Q1 2025 results highlight Audi India's ability to capitalize on its diverse product portfolio and improved supply chain stability.

Also Read | Who Is Bajinder Singh? All About Self-Styled Punjab Pastor Fondly Called ‘Papa Ji’ by His Followers Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 2018 Rape Case.

The brand's success has been driven by the continued popularity of models such as the Audi Q7 and Audi Q8, reinforcing its strong presence in the Indian market. This growth builds on Audi India's previous milestone of achieving 100,000 cars on Indian roads.

Commenting on the achievement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, stated, "We are pleased to commence 2025 on positive note with our result of the first quarter.

Also Read | CMF Phone 2 Launch Likely Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

This growth compared to the previous year same time underscores the confidence our customers have in brand Audi and the strength of our product portfolio."

He said, "We are pleased to commence 2025 on positive note with our result of the first quarter. This growth compared to the previous year same time underscores the confidence our customers have in brand Audi and the strength of our product portfolio."

He added, "Having successfully navigated supply challenges in 2024, we are well-equipped to meet the increasing demand for luxury mobility in India. Our commitment remains steadfast in delivering exceptional products and experiences, as we strive for a positive performance in the year ahead."

Audi's pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus, continued its remarkable growth trajectory, recording a 23 per cent increase in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

With 26 facilities nationwide, this segment plays a crucial role in catering to the growing demand for certified pre-owned luxury vehicles. Audi India has plans to further expand this network to enhance accessibility for customers.

Adding to its robust product lineup, Audi India recently launched the Audi RS Q8 Performance, the most powerful SUV in Audi's portfolio.

The model, which blends high performance with everyday luxury, has received an overwhelming response from customers and is already sold out until Q3 2025.

Audi India's lineup includes a wide range of luxury vehicles across various segments: Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback, Audi e-tron GT, and Audi RS e-tron GT. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)