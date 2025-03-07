New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Mercedes-Benz India Private Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost manufacturing, road safety and sustainability.

According to DPIIT, the partnership will focus on creating structured programs and initiatives that provide startups with infrastructure, mentorship, funding opportunities, and market linkages.

It will also facilitate international collaborations and ensure knowledge exchange to drive long-term impact.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said, "Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz India is a strategic move towards enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities while promoting responsible and sustainable innovations."

He added, "Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen industry-academia linkages and create an ecosystem that drives impactful technological advancements."

Dr Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, of Startup India, stated, "By integrating Mercedes-Benz India's expertise and commitment to innovation, this initiative will enable startups to leverage global best practices and gain access to crucial industry networks. Our goal is to ensure startups working on sustainability and road safety receive the necessary support to thrive."

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "We are excited to collaborate with DPIIT to support startups that align with our focus areas of road safety, environmental sustainability, and advanced manufacturing. Through our CSR funding, we will work closely with incubators and institutes to drive meaningful societal impact."

The MoU was officially signed by Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director, DPIIT, and Shri Santosh Iyer, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Mercedes-Benz India Private Limited is a leader in luxury automotive innovation, dedicated to advancing manufacturing excellence, road safety, and sustainability.

Through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the company actively supports technological advancements, incubators, and institutions working towards a sustainable and safer future.

With a strong presence in India's automotive sector, Mercedes-Benz India is committed to fostering innovation and driving societal change.

This collaboration between DPIIT and Mercedes-Benz India marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to promote technological excellence, sustainability, and road safety.

By providing a robust support system for startups and innovators, the partnership aims to drive impactful advancements that benefit both industry and society. (ANI)

