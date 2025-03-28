Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 28 (ANI): Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) (NSE: HYUNDAI, BSE: 544274) has marked a significant milestone by securing inclusion in key Indian capital market indices, including NIFTY Next 50, NIFTY 100, NIFTY 500, and S&P BSE 500.

This achievement further strengthens the company's market presence and credibility following its stock market debut on October 22, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director - HMIL, stated, "As a listed entity, we are elated to cross yet another important milestone. By becoming a part of prestigious Indian capital market indices such as the NIFTY Next 50 and S&P BSE 500, we have fortified HMIL's standing in the Indian stock exchanges, reinforcing its market presence and credibility."

Kim added, "As India grows, HMIL will continue to grow intrinsically with it, along with a constant focus on driving innovation, improving operational efficiencies, and making strategic investments that will strengthen our business outlook and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy."

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) has recognized Hyundai Motor India Limited as part of its Broad Market Indices and Thematic Indices.

Additionally, HMIL was the only large-cap Indian company to be included in the MSCI Global Standard Index during Morgan Stanley Capital International's (MSCI) latest reshuffling on February 28, 2025.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has been included in multiple indices of the NSE, reflecting its strong growth and market presence.

The company is now part of the Broad-Based Indices, including NIFTY Next 50, NIFTY 100, NIFTY 200, NIFTY 500, NIFTY Large Midcap 250, and NIFTY Total Market, effective from March 28, 2025.

Additionally, HMIL has been recognized in Thematic Indices such as NIFTY EV & New Age Automotive, NIFTY India Manufacturing, NIFTY India New Age Consumption, NIFTY MNC, NIFTY Rural, and NIFTY Transportation & Logistics.

HMIL's inclusion in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) further strengthens its standing in the Indian stock market. It is now part of the Broad-Based Indices, including BSE 500, BSE All Cap, BSE Large Cap, and BSE Large Midcap, effective from March 24, 2025.

The company has also been added to the Sector & Industry Index, specifically BSE Consumer Discretionary, and Strategy Indices, including BSE Quality Index and BSE Select IPO.

This recognition aligns with HMIL's performance in the Indian automotive sector. The company recorded its highest-ever annual domestic sales in 2024, selling 6,05,433 vehicles--achieving this milestone for the third consecutive year. (ANI)

