Axel Tuanzebe Hails Harry Maguire for Having 'massive Impact' on Manchester United

Manchester [UK], Feb 12 (ANI): Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe has praised teammate Harry Maguire as he said that the latter has a massive impact on the club.Maguire has been handed Manchester United's captaincy just after six months of being in the club."Massive respect to him for getting the captaincy. For me, I don't think it is ever about how long you have been somewhere. It is the impact you give and the time you spend with the lads. He's had a massive impact on the club, he has been a real example and has managed to lead all of the time," the club's official website quoted Tuanzebe as saying.Tuanzebe congratulated the 26-year-old Maguire and said he deserved to get the leadership role."We are a young side and given time, I think we will be very strong and contending for real titles. But I just want to send massive congratulations to Harry, because I think he deserves it with the impact that he's given to the club," he said.Manchester United are currently struggling to find form as they are placed on the eighth position on the Premier League points table with just 35 points. The table is topped by Liverpool, who have 73 points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)