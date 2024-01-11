Ayodhya Ram Temple Spl Coverage News | Ramotsav 2024: UP Govt to Run Statewide Cleanliness Campaign Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): In line with preparations for the Lord Ram Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a mega cleanliness campaign from Makar Sankranti in Ayodhya.

"Following this, an extensive cleanliness campaign will be carried out in every village, city, and locality of the state. The responsibility for this has been entrusted to the Urban Development and Panchayati Raj Departments," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per the release, instructions have been issued by State Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra to the Urban Development Department and Panchayati Raj Department regarding the upcoming inauguration of the Ram temple.

The command of the cleanliness campaign, which is set to begin on January 14, will be led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself.

Following this, an extensive cleanliness campaign will be carried out in every part of the state for the next nine days. Not only that, local representatives will also take charge of special cleanliness campaigns in every district headquarters of the state.

"In addition to the main roads, directives have been given to completely clean the routes from the railway station and airport to the temples in Ayodhya. Instructions further include the cleaning of every drain and drainage, and a large team of sanitation workers, consisting of 3,800 old and 1,500 new members, will be deployed for this purpose," it said.

The Department of Food and Civil Supplies has been directed to regularly inspect and ensure the cleanliness of all toilets at petrol pumps and along the green corridors in Ayodhya.

Besides, the Irrigation Department will ensure the cleanliness of Ram Ki Paidi by building a barrier on the river for 1.37 km at Naya Ghat.

Proper cleaning arrangements will be ensured on the roads from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Varanasi to Ayodhya, transforming them into green corridors.

Hoardings featuring verses from Ramcharitmanas will be placed along these routes.

Furthermore, directives have been issued to decorate all government buildings, schools, and colleges in the state. All offices in the state are also instructed to be adorned with colourful decorations and lights from January 22 to 26.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath received the boarding pass for the first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya.

"Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22 to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport," said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

