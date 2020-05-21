Ayushmann Khurrana Heaps Praises on Big B with Still from 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Ahead of the trailer release of his first film - 'Gulabo Sitabo' - with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor Ayushmann Khurrana heaped praises on the superstar. Khurrana took to Instagram to post a still from the film in which two stars are seen sitting with each other. Dedicating the post to Bachchan, Khurrana said that it is because of the film that he is sitting with an "I don't care" expression beside the legendary actor. "Jo vyakti vishesh mere samakh baithein hain, vo is sadi ke mahanayak hain (the person who is sitting beside me is the superstar of this century)," he wrote in the caption. "Bahut achhi baat hai ki bhes badal kar apne get up mei baithe hain, nahi to meri kahaan majaal ki "I don't care" vala expression banau. (It is great that he is sitting in a different look otherwise how can I give him that "I don't care" expressions)" the 'Vicky Donor' actor further wrote. Earlier, Khurrana announced that the flick will release online on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.The quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.The movie will see Big B and the 'Andhadhun' actor sharing screen space together for the first time. (ANI)

