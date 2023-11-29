Almost every day a new catchphrase or song seems to be trending on the internet. After the viral "just looking like a wow" trend, the song 'Moye Moye' has taken over the internet by storm with multiple users rushing to create videos on it. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest to jump on the bandwagon. Taking to Instagram, the Vicky Donor actor re-shared a video from his recent concert in which he could be seen performing "Bari Barsi" live in front of the audience to which he gave an interesting twist in the end. IFFI 2023: Ayushmann Khurrana Enthralls Audience With His Soulful Musical Performance at Closing Ceremony.

As he started singing 'Moye Moye' which left his fans hooting for the actor. The clip has gone viral on social media. After singing Moye Moye, Ayushmann jokingly said, "Trend banane ke liye nahi, gaana gaane ke liye aaye hain yaha pe." A few days back, Shraddha Kapoor also hopped on to the viral trend as she posted a picture with her pet dog on Instagram. Ayushmann Khurrana's Shirtless Pic From Goa Vacay is Too Hot To Handle, Check Out Actors' Latest Photo Dump Here!

She captioned the post, "Moye Moye coz l goye for shoot tomorrow and I will miss my little boye." Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Panday. The film received good responses from the fans. He has still not announced his next project.