Bajaj Consumer Care Forays into Personal Hygiene Segment

Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) FMCG company Bajaj Consumer Care on Tuesday said it has entered the personal hygiene segment with the launch of Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizer.

The new range of hand sanitizers have more than 70 per cent alcohol which is required for protection against germs, the company said in a statement.

"The alarming rate of increase in COVID-19 cases across India has led to a manifold increase in demand for hand sanitizers amongst consumers. With Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizers we want to provide every Indian with a tool which can be used as a first line of defence against this unseen enemy,” Bajaj Consumer Care MD Sumit Malhotra said.

Neem and aloe-vera extracts are also present in the sanitizer to moisturize the hands as use of alcohol makes them dry, he added.

The product range consists of 50ml, 100ml and 200ml bottles for retail consumers and 5 litre jars for hospitals and institutions.

