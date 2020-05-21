Bajaj Holdings Net Profit Declines 54 Pc to Rs 361 Cr in Mar Quarter

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BHIL) on Thursday reported a 54.36 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 361 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 791 crore for the January-March period of the financial year 2018-19.

Its total revenue from operations for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 110.46 crore as against Rs 83.02 crore, BHIL said in a regulatory filing.

The firm said its fourth-quarter profit was impacted by muted performance of various group firms after the COVID-19 situation.

For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,992 crore as compared with Rs 3,048 crore in 2018-19.

Its total revenue from operations for 2019-20 stood at Rs 393.38 crore, against Rs 426.7 crore in 2018-19.

