Bajrang Punia Welcomes Announcement of Olympics Schedule

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has welcomed the announcement of new dates for the Tokyo Olympics saying it will give all athletes a chance to train well."The announcement of the Olympics schedule is a good thing as there was uncertainty among athletes over the schedule of the Tokyo Olympics. Now that athletes know when are the games going to take place, everybody will get a chance to train as there is lockdown everywhere right now," Punia told ANI.The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday announced that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.Earlier, the Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9 and the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6 this year. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the event.Punia said that he will use the time to work on his weaknesses and will try to win a medal for the country."We have got one year, we will work hard and work on our weaknesses and will try to win a medal for the country," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)