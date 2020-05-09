Bal Bharti Academy NGO Launches Social Platform to Fight Against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Bal Bharti Academy (BBA), a non-government organisation (NGO) is engaged in various developmental, training and other socially important activities such as health, livelihood, women empowerment, skill development, infrastructure development for people of India since 1970.BBA have successfully completed various projects with Government Ministries/PSUs like Minority Affairs, IOCL, HPCL, BHEL, etc. Industry Bodies like CII and ASSOCHAM, MNCs like Kohler, L&T, etc. and International Agencies.On March 11, 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) declared novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak as a pandemic and reiterated the call for countries to take immediate actions and scale up response to treat, detect and reduce transmission to save people's lives."BBA has pledged to fight against COVID-19 and help the government and people of India by bringing in the best products and solutions that are 100 per cent made in India. The focus is not only on providing best rates but also fully Indian products. This will lay the foundation of foreign companies to come to India and establish themselves in manufacturing," said Maninder Singh (Secretary) Bal Bharti Academy.Further Ritika Singh, Jt. Secretary - Bal Bharti Academy, said: "In this critical and difficult situation, people are ripping off each other in supply of material and services that are essential during this time by charging high amount of money. We at BBA have created this platform as a nodal agency to promote various good human companies to bring best products/services at lowest prices as we stand tall with the nation."This is a time when the importance of preventive healthcare will grow in the consumer mind space. The sudden surge in numbers of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has caused the nations across the globe to take steps to stop the spread. Ever since the outbreak of the deadly disease, there has been a need to routinely check temperatures that too with a distance."The Digital Infra-Red Thermometer and sanitization are two major developments which will help to aid the mitigation of the coronavirus outbreak to start with. Further, there will be many more important technology-based solutions that are being introduced by us in near future like Thermal Imaging Cameras, etc.," said Arjun Prasad, Addl. Secretary of Bal Bharti Academy.The infrared thermometers are used to detect the body temperature in case of fever, one of the symptoms of coronavirus. These thermometers check the human temperature by sensing the infrared energy radiated by the body.Taapman.in has created non-contact infrared thermometers under 100 percent Make in India to take up the COVID battle in Indian market.There may be a condition in future in which a prolonged pandemic leads to a shortage of labour and higher running costs due to the need for more sanitization and thus stop gradually spreading across the country.We are cognizant of the changes taking place across the nation and are taking steps come out of this critical situation effectively and also to meet this demand in an agile manner.We have launched a social platform where we are promoting Make in India and best price products to our fellow Indians thus ensuring no commercial advantage is taken in this situation of crisis. Also, part of sale proceeds will be contributed to voluntary distribution of material of essential needs.We offer InfraRed Thermometer, home/office/car Sanitization, Masks, PPE Kits, mass temperature technologies, Thermal Imaging cameras, etc. Products promoted us our platform are cost effective and qualitative, other IR Thermometers are made in China or other nations and costing approx. INR 4100 plus taxes whereas we are strongly promoting 100 percent made in India product with low cost at INR 3600 inclusive of all taxes.Other service, space sanitization for office, home, car, etc is being provided at INR 2.5 per Sq. ft. and we are providing the same at INR 1.25 per Sq. ft.While a global financial crisis is inevitable due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, contributions by major corporates may help reduce the impact faced by lower-income groups. BBA shall look for quality partners to ensure these products and services reach every corner of the nation. Let's contribute and Be the change - India stands United.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

