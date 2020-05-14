Balbir Singh Suffers Two More Cardiac Arrests, Remains on Ventilator Support

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 14 (ANI): Former Olympic gold medallist hockey player Balbir Singh has suffered two more cardiac arrests on Wednesday and continues to be in very critical condition and remains on ventilator support."He suffered two more cardiac arrests yesterday. His condition hasn't deteriorated since then but he continues to be very critical and on ventilator assistance. He is still in ICU at Fortis, Mohali. Doctors are assessing his condition," Balbir's grandson Kabir said in a statement.The veteran player and one of the legends of the game has been on a ventilator since Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.Balbir Singh is a three-time Olympic gold champion. He played a key role in India's Olympic victories in London (1948), as a vice-captain in Helsinki (1952) and as the captain in Melbourne (1956). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)