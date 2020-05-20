.BANIHAL/JAMMU NRG10 JK-ARREST-SLAUGHTER Man Arrested for Slaughtering Calf in J&K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, May 20 (PTI) One person was arrested on Wednesday after he had allegedly slaughtered a calf in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir that hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community, officials said.

The accused was booked under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulating its religion or the religious beliefs) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race…) of the Indian Penal Code, the officials said.

The man was arrested after police received information about his sacrilegious act, they said.

“Anybody who tries to disturb the communal fabric of Ramban will not be spared,” Senior Superintendent of Police Haseeb-ur-Rehman told PTI.

Earlier on May 5, communal tension gripped Ramban after a youth belonging to a particular community hurt the religious feelings of the majority community by uploading communal comments on social media.

Police acted swiftly and arrested the accused to maintain law and order in the district.

The SSP urged people to maintain communal harmony and foil the nefarious designs of those who are bent upon dividing the people in the name of religion.

“People of Ramban are requested not to pay heed to rumours, trust the administration and maintain communal harmony,” he said.

