.BANIHAL/JAMMU NRG21 JK-BODY Body of 70-yr-old Man Missing Since December Found Buried Under Snow in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) The body of a 70-year-old man, who went missing in December last year, was found buried under snow in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The body of Ghulam Rasool Nayak, a resident of Mahoo-Khari village, was found at the high altitude Mangit top, a police official said.

He said locals spotted the body and informed the police.

The body was recovered and later handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the official said, adding that he might have been hit by an avalanche.

