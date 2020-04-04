Bardhaman Villagers Paint Walls with Messages of Lockdown, Preventive Steps Against Coronavirus

Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): After seeing political party symbols on walls for years, the villagers of Hiranyagram in Bardhaman have taken up the task of painting the walls with messages of the lockdown and other precautionary measures of coronavirus.Kalicharan Soren, a villager, they are writing messages to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. "For years we used to see symbols and manifestos of various political parties being painted on the walls of houses. However with the outbreak of coronavirus, we began painting the walls with a list of norms to be followed by people, " Soren told ANI. "Besides, the messages being painted we are also informing the people about the rules of the lockdown via loudspeaker," he said. (ANI)

