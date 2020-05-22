BattRe Electric Launches Internet-connected Scooter at Rs 64,990

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Technology-driven startup BattRE Electric Mobility on Friday announced the launch of its internet-connected electric scooter 'gps:ie,' priced at Rs 64,990 (ex-showroom).

BattRE gps:ie scooter, which is a SIM card based smart vehicle and is accessible through a smart-phone app, will be available at more than 50 dealer locations across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh as well on online marketplace Amazon, the company said in a release.

Besides, BattRE has also partnered with San Jose (California)-based tech company Aeris Communications, which has its country office in Delhi NCR, for the e-scooter, it said.

“The rollout of our new offering, an affordable internet connected electric scooter will change the way people commute. This is the next level of tech revolution to be seen in the EV sector. Our objective is to build an entire ecosystem thereby ensuring that the consumer enjoys a complete e-mobility experience, ” said Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility Ltd.

The e-scooter has features such as remote immobilisation, geofencing, secure parking, etc. Setting a speed lock would push alerts whenever the speed limit is crossed, he said.

The EV industry grew at 20 per cent in the previous fiscal and with the positive sentiment of Indian EV and is witnessing strong demand in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

"This telematics platform will be a game-changer for ride-sharing companies as well. The riders and owners will get the live location of the vehicle through GPS as well as driving behaviour and trip reports," Chaudhary added.

“We are happy to be part of BattRE's journey right from its inception and helping them launch right-sized and feature-rich connected two-wheelers for both B2B and B2C market segments," said Sameer Mahapatra, Country Sales Head- India and SAARC, Aeris Communications.

