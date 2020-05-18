Bayern Munich Deservedly Took Three Points: Manuel Neuer After Victory over Union Berlin

Berlin [Germany], May 18 (ANI): After a dominant victory over Union Berlin, Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer said the team 'deservedly took the three points'."We're glad we were dominant and deservedly took the three points. We could have played better, but we deservedly won the match," the club's official website quoted Neuer as saying.Bundesliga returned to action on May 16 after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The table toppers, Bayern Munich, continued their impressive form on return to the field on Sunday when they thrashed Union Berlin 2-0.The league had been suspended since March and many significant changes were witnessed during the Bundesliga's return.Also, the matches are now being played behind closed doors. Neuer said they are used to a different atmosphere but added that they have to cope with it."We're used to a different atmosphere at this stadium. But it's down to us, it's a question of motivation, of attitude and of being aware of what kind of match it is. We're trying to do out best of course, we've worked very hard, and now we want to live up to our full potential. It's a new situation, we have to cope with it. One of the nine matchdays is over. We shouldn't write off any team," he said.Robert Lewandowski scored the opening goal of the match. Bayern Munich was awarded a penalty in the 40th minute and Lewandowski did not make any mistake to put his team ahead of Union Berlin before the end of the first half.In the second half, Benjamin Pavard netted a stunning goal in the 80th minute to take the scoreline to 2-0. The match concluded on the same score as Union Berlin failed to score even once.With this victory, Bayern Munich now have a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, with 58 points.The club is followed by Borussia Dortmund (54) and Borussia Monchengladbach (52). (ANI)

