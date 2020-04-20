BBC Two Orders Peter Sellers Documentary 'A State of Comic Ecstasy'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Apr 20 (PTI) A documentary on versatile comic actor Peter Sellers has been commissioned by BBC Two, the network has announced.

The docu with the working title "Peter Sellers: A State of Comic Ecstasy" will be broadcast to mark the 40th anniversary of the British icon's death this summer, reported Deadline.

Acclaimed documentary producer Brook Lapping has been tapped to make a 75-minute film which will explore the talent and complex personal life of the "Pink Panther" star.

The film will feature an exclusive interview with Britt Ekland, Sellers' second wife and the star of movies including "The Man With The Golden Gun", as well as contributions from comics Michael Palin and Steve Coogan.

BBC Arts director Mark Bell said he hopes the film will offer an engaging diversion for people in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Peter Sellers had a profound impact on film and comedy, a genius as a performer but a mercurial personality; this in-depth look offers many revealing insights into his life and times," Bell said.

"A State of Comic Ecstasy" will be executive produced by Greg Sanderson. John O'Rourke is attached as producer-director.

Sellers died from a heart attack on July 24, 1980. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)