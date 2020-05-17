BCCI Not to Rush into Any Decision, Says Will Further Wait Before Organising Skill-based Training Camp

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs laid out (MHA) new guidelines, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday said that it will not 'rush into any decision' and will further wait before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players."The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken note of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday for containment of COVID-19 across the country," BCCI honorary treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said in a statement."Taking into the account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organizing a skill-based training camp for its contracted players. The Board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardise India's efforts in containing the spread of the virus," he added.The MHA on Sunday issued new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31."Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed," the MHA said in the release.Dhumal further stated that in the meantime, the cricket governing body will study guidelines at the State level and will work in sync with the State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level."The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves," Dhumal said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)