BDO Suspended in Assam for Irregularities in Payment of Wages Under MGNREGA

Guwahati, May 19 (PTI) A Block Development Officer in Assam's Lakhimpur district was suspended on Tuesday for alleged irregularities in payment of wages under MGNREGA.

Gilamora BDO Dipul Somuwa was placed under immediate suspension for allegedly violating the norms for payment of wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana who constructed their own homes, said a government statement.

Following the report of the inquiry ordered by Rural Development Minister Naba Kumar Doley into the allegations and a case filed in Ghilamora police station, the department's Principal Secretary J B Ekka ordered the BDO's suspension from service, its added.

