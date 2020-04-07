Be Patient While Ensuring Strict Implementation of Lockdown: R'than DGP to Police Personnel

Jaipur, Apr 7 (PTI) Rajasthan police chief Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday called upon the force personnel to set an example by remaining patient while ensuring strict implementation of the lockdown in the state.

The director general of police (DGP) said all Rajasthan police personnel have been done a commendable job during the lockdown so far.

Singh said in this coronavirus crisis, the police force needs to work with social goodwill and decency.

"Overall the work and behaviour of our comrades during the lockdown has been good, but occasionally some complaints have been received," he said.

He appealed to all police personnel working at the grassroots level to be sensitive towards people's needs and conduct themselves in a dignified manner.

Singh advised the police personnel against holding any person or group responsible for the current situation.

Countries across the world have been affected by coronavirus, including India. It will be unfair to blame any person, class or group for the spread of coronavirus, he said.

He also urged the personnel to serve needy and sick people as much as possible without any prejudice and motivate others as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown, the world's biggest, came into effect on March 25 midnight.

India has reported 4,421 COVID-19 cases so far. The disease has claimed 117 lives in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

