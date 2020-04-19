Bedi Asks People in Puducherry to Continue to Adhere to Lockdown Norms

Puducherry, Apr 19 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has urged people in the Union Territory to continue to maintain discipline and adhere to norms during the lockdown to ensure coronavirus spread is contained.

"People had gone through very difficult period but had observed utmost discipline and self-restraint which has resulted in the Union Territory emerging as a safer state than most others in the country and also several parts of the world," she said in her appeal to brothers and sisters of Puducherry.

Bedi, however, cautioned the people that they should "pass the test commencing on April 20 when there would be relaxation of restrictions as per guidelines of the government."

People should ensure that there was no slackening of adhering to principles of social distancing, sanitation, wearing of masks while going out and washing of hands to prevent the infection, she said.

The Lt Governor thanked the doctors and other healthcare professionals, police, volunteers, ex-servicemen, NCC, workers attached to the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan and other sections of workers "for their sustained efforts and cooperation all these days in preventing the virus from gaining ground in the Union Territory."

"People listened to the police and were very responsive to the steps taken by Puducherry administration," she said adding the same level of cooperation and restraint should be maintained as the test begins on Monday.

Bedi said the people could contact the control rooms for any assistance.

The territorial Director General of Police Balaji Shrivastav informed the Lt Governor that there would be increased use of drones to enforce social distancing when movement is expected to increase in the wake of relaxation of restrictions as per guidelines of the governmenton Monday.

Meanwhile, the district Collector T Arun said entry points to Puducherry from neighbouring Tamilnadu districts of Villupuram and Cuddalore will continue to be sealed.

This measure is to ensure that there was no entry of people from outside the Union Territory and entry into the territorial limits of neighbouring districts to prevent spread of COVID 19, he told P T I.

He said the necessary circular had been issued to highlight the strict implementation of the lockdown orders as per the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry.

The lockdown has been extended till May 3 after the first phase of lockdown ended on April 14.

He said that the lockdown measures stipulated by the Union Home Ministry for containment of COVID 19 epidemic along with additional guidelines would continue to remain in force in the whole of the Union Territory till May 3.PTI Cor

