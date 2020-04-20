Bengal Imams Ask Muslims to Offer Namaz at Home During Ramadan

Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI) The organisation of imams in West Bengal on Sunday urged Muslims to offer namaz at home during the month of Ramadan, beginning next week, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Please don't gather at the local mosque to offer namaz in the month-long Ramadan period, instead perform namaz at home, follow the government's instructions till the lockdown continues," the head of Bengal Imams Association, Md Yahiya, said in a statement.

At the mosque, not more than five people, including the imam, can offer namaz, he said.

The statement also said those who wish to extend financial help to the needy sitting outside mosques during the Ramadan month should deposit the money to the mosque committee, which will distribute the amount among the poor.

A spokesperson of Nakhoda Masjid here said, "We have already asked people to offer namaz at home during Friday prayers, while the Imam will pray inside the mosque along with four others, all maintaining social distance. This will continue during Ramadan prayers."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)