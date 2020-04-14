Berger Provides Financial Support for Paint Contractors Amid Lockdown

Kolkata, Apr 13 (PTI) Berger Paints India Ltd on Monday said it has come forward to help its 20,000 odd painting contractors across the country to tide over the coronavirus crisis through financial assistance as the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak is set to be extended by two more weeks till April-end.

The money will help contractors' families to get daily essentials and cater to any emergency at a time when their incomes have taken a hit as all painting activities came to "a screeching halt with the lockdown in place", the company said in a statement.

The paint maker is providing an advance to them and the support varies per contractor, it said.

The average financial assistance per contractor is around Rs 5,500, a company official said.

Berger has already started the process of transferring money directly into the bank accounts of the contractors who have been associated with the company, the official said.

More than 5,000 contractors have already received the financial support last week under the first phase of the programme.

"The painting contractors have always been an integral part of the larger Berger family and we feel humbled that we are in a position to support them in this hour of need," the company's MD and CEO Abhijit Roy said.

He also hoped that the government will take measures to restart economic activity through ease of restrictions in areas unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic.

