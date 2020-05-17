BFI Introduces 'special COVID-19 Insurance Cover' for National Campers

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and Guidelines for national coaching camps include a 'special COVID-19 insurance cover' for all campers."All the boxers, coaches, and support staff should be insured as per camp norms for medical emergencies and accidents. A special COVID-19 insurance cover to be added for all campers," reads the SOP.The guidelines also state that all the boxers returning to national coaching camps will be tested at the entrance for coronavirus and will stay in self-quarantine.However, the duration of the self-quarantine will vary depending on from which zone the athlete has come. Athletes from the green/orange zone will be put in self-quarantine for five days while boxers from the red zone will be put in self-quarantine for 14 days prior to the start of training.Also, no national camper will be allowed to leave the campus until the situation normalises. In case such a camper leaves the campus and wants to return back then he/she should undergo testing again at the entrance followed by self-quarantine, according to the SOP.The training of boxers will be initiated in small groups of three or four at a given time and high-intensity workout will be discouraged till the situation normalises as high-intensity training may give rise to relative immunosuppression window of 72 hours where such athlete may be susceptible to viral and bacterial infections thus further suppressing the immune system.All the equipment used will be sanitised daily after its use and social distancing norms will be followed. (ANI)

