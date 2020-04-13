Bhadohi Incident Not Related to Shortage of Food: UP Police

Bhadoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said that the tragic incident of Bhadohi where a woman threw her five children in the river was not related to food shortage but to an argument with her husband."The tragic and unfortunate incident of Jahangirabad in Bhadohi is not related to food shortage in any way. Cooked food was found in the house, photos of which are available. The woman is a homemaker. Her husband works locally as a driver and the family is of sufficient means..," UP Police tweeted."While the matter is under investigation, the woman's statement (as available) does not mention any such cause. It is strange that the presence of police officers in a publicly populated place in the course of doing their duty is sought to be held against them..." UP Police said in a series of tweet. (ANI)

