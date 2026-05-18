Bhumika Shajwani's Cannes Gown Is Turning Heads Everywhere

On May 15, 2026, Bhumika Shajwani, 2nd Runner-Up of UMB Mrs. India Elite 2025, turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival. Dressed in "A Modern Tale of Heritage," a bespoke piece designed by 91Threads, she honored the cultural legacy of Gujarat. The outfit, which fused age-old craftsmanship with modern tailoring, became a highlight of the international fashion scene. Observers and fashion critics alike praised the garment for its narrative depth, highlighting the rising prominence of Indian luxury fashion on the world stage.

The prestigious film festival served as the perfect backdrop for Bhumika to highlight her own identity, the expertise of master artisans, and the expanding reach of Indian luxury. Her look perfectly balanced heritage techniques with a contemporary aesthetic—a style that has earned significant global acclaim. With its elaborate detailing, the ensemble stood as a clear homage to the richness of India’s textile traditions.

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Reflecting on the experience, Bhumika Shajwani remarked, "Walking the red carpet at Cannes was more than a personal milestone—it was an opportunity to represent the richness of Indian heritage and the artistry of Gujarat on a global stage. Every thread of my ensemble carries a story of our culture, craftsmanship, and pride. "

This couture piece from 91Threads aimed to reimagine Indian artistry through a modern lens. Requiring more than 1,000 hours of meticulous handwork, the design served as a testament to the skill and commitment of Indian artisans. By weaving in elements of Gujarat’s textile history, the garment celebrated regional roots while offering a style that resonated with an international audience, further cementing India’s expanding footprint in the luxury fashion sector.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).