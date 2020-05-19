Big Blow for Premier League Restart Plans, Six People Test Positive for Coronavirus

London [UK], May 19 (ANI): The restart plans of England's football competition has taken a big hit as Premier League on Tuesday confirmed that six people have tested positive for the coronavirus.The league has confirmed that from the 748 tests undertaken by players and club staff on May 17 and 18, six have tested positive.These six positive cases have come from three clubs in total."The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday May 17 and Monday May 18, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs," Premier League said in an official statement."Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements," it added.On Monday, the shareholders in the Premier League voted unanimously to return to small-group training from May 19.All the clubs agreed that this was the first step towards restarting the Premier League which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic."Premier League shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small-group training from tomorrow afternoon, the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so," the Premier League said in an official statement."Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted," it added.Before the suspension of the Premier League in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool was just three wins away from lifting the title.The Premier League is eyeing to restart its suspended season in June as the UK government earlier gave its nod to start the competition after June 1 behind closed doors. (ANI)

