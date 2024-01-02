The latest episode of the reality television show Bigg Boss 17 saw the eviction of YouTuber Anurag Dobhal. Anurag was one among the three contestants nominated by the house captains after Bigg Boss dropped a shocker and asked Munawar, Isha and Aoora to choose three contestants. Bigg Boss 17: Rinku Dhawan Calls Mannara Chopra ‘Attention Seeker’ After Getting Evicted (Watch Video).

It all started with Ayesha Khan returning to the house and choosing to ignore Munawar as Anurag instigates her. This leads to a huge fight between Munawar and Anurag.

Anurag Dobhal Leaves the Bigg Boss 17 House:

Anurag brings up Munawar’s personal and professional life and talks about his cancelled shows. The fight extended over to the next day, and the scales tipped in Munawar's favour. Bigg Boss called all the housemates in the Mohalla, and the captains, Munawar, Isha and Aoora, were asked to choose three contestants.

Earlier, Munawar took Arun's name but later changed it to Anurag. Isha nominated Ayesha, and Aoora chose Abhishek. Later, Bigg Boss again calls the housemates in the Mohalla and tells them, "One contestant from these nominated three will be leaving the house today itself".

The housemates were asked to come into the confession room one by one and choose who would go out of the house. Except for Mannara choosing Abhishek, everyone chose Anurag. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ayesha Khan Snubs Munawar Faruqui on Her Return, Calls The Comedian 'Jhootha Insaan' (Watch Video).

As Bigg Boss announced the eviction of Anurag, Mannara was seen in tears. Anurag said, "Dhyaan rakhna sab, Mannara ka dhyaan rakhna, I love her like anything. Wo meri sabse acchi dost thi. Please usko dekh lena. I will miss you Mannara and baaki sab gharwale bhi”. Mannara said, "I will miss you too Anurag", as she was shocked by his eviction.

