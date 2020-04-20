Bihar CM Condoles Death of Yogi S Father

Patna, Apr 20 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief on the death of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanaths father Anand Singh Bisht.

Kumar paid tributes to Bisht and prayed to give strength and courage to the relatives to bear the loss, an official statement said.

Bisht, 89, breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi where he was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department.

