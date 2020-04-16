Bihar First State to Provide Financial Assistance During Lockdown to Its Natives Residing in Other States: Sushil Modi

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 16 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Thursday said that Bihar is the first state in the country to provide financial assistance to its natives residing in other states amid lockdown."Bihar is the first state in the country to provide financial assistance to people residing in different states amid lockdown. Rs 1,000 has been sent to each of the 6.67 lakh account holders who are residing in different states of the country. The amount is being sent to the remaining 6.59 lakh of the total 13.26 lakhs applications," a press statement from Deputy Chief Minister said."Apart from this, more than 60,000 have contacted the Bihar government for help. We are in a process to contact all such people and an SMS has been sent to their phone to know their Aadhar number and details of the bank accounts," the statement added.Sushil Modi appealed to people from Bihar residing in other states to stay back where they are."Bihar government is coordinating with other state governments to provide all the possible help to people from the state residing in respective states. Stay back where you are now. Families of such people are requested to ask them to motivate them to stay back where they are now," the statement said.He cautioned people not to fall prey to fake news."During the lockdown, there is no possibility of transportation," the statement said, adding that the central and state government would facilitate transportation after the lockdown ends.According to the Health Ministry, Bihar has recorded 74 coronavirus cases so far, of which 29 have been cured and one person has died.India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

