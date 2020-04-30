Bihar Govt Nominates Nodal Officers to Coordinate with States, UTs to Bring Back Migrants

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Disaster Management Department of Bihar government on Thursday nominated nodal officers in the state to coordinate with nodal officers in other states and union territories to bring back the people of Bihar stranded in different parts of the country. The order from the Disaster management department said, "There are many students, workers and other persons of Bihar who are stranded in different parts of the country. Similarly, there are people of other states in Bihar who wish to go back to their native places.""In pursuance to the MHA order dated April 29 allowing such movement, following officers are nominated to coordinate with nodal officers of different States/UTs mentioned against their names," the order said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)