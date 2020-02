Bihar Registered 10.5pc Growth Rate in FY19: Economic Survey

Patna, Feb 24 (PTI) Bihar clocked a growth rate of 10.53 per cent in 2018-19 as against the national average of 6.8 per cent, according to the state's Economic Survey for 2019-20.

"Bihar recorded an average growth rate of above 10 per cent in the past three consecutive years," Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said, while tabling the 14th Economic Survey in the assembly.

The main drivers of the economy which have helped the state register a double-digit growth include air transport (36 per cent), other services (20 per cent), trader and repair services (17.6 per cent) and road transport (14 per cent), he said.

Sushil Modi said the fiscal deficit was 2.68 per cent of GSDP, revenue surplus 1.34 per cent and outstanding public debt liability of the state government 32.34 per cent of the GSDP during 2018-19.

The total revenue receipt of Bihar was Rs 1,31,793 crore and capital receipt Rs 20,494 crore, he said, adding, revenue expenditure and total expenditure were Rs 1,24,897 crore and Rs 1,54,655 crore, respectively.

Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) stood at Rs 5,57,490 crore at current prices and Rs 3,94,350 crore at constant (2011-12) prices in 2018-19, he added.

