Bihar Reports One More COVID-19 Case, Tally 366

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 29 (ANI): One more case of COVID-19 was reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 366, said Sanjay Kumar, Bihar Principal Secretary (Health) on Tuesday.The new case was reported from Sitamarh district."We are ascertaining the infection trail," he said.With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

