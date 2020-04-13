Birupaksha Mishra Takes Charge as Director at Union Bank of India

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) State-run Union Bank of India on Monday said Birupaksha Mishra has taken over the charge as its fourth executive director.

Prior to this, Mishra was executive director at erstwhile Corporation Bank, which along with Andhra Bank got amalgamated with Union Bank from April 1.

Mishra has more than 35 years of experience in various administrative and functional capacities at branches, regional offices and also at the corporate office of Corporation Bank, a release said.

He has worked in various departments, including credit, credit monitoring portfolio and headed the IT vertical of the bank.

Union Bank already has three executive directors- G S Gusain, Dinesh K Garg and Manas R Biswal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)