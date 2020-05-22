BIZ-GOLD-PRICE    Spot Gold Markets Remain Shut Due to Countrywide Lockdown: HDFC Securities

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Spot gold markets remained shut for trading on Friday due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus infections, according to HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,737 per ounce, while silver was ruling flat at USD 17.07 per ounce.

"The escalation in the US-China tensions and concerns over global economic recovery spurred buying in gold," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

