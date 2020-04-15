BIZ-STOCKS-LD LARSEN  Larsen & Toubro Shares Close Nearly 2 Pc Higher on New Orders

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday closed nearly 2 per cent higher after the company said it has bagged significant orders for its heavy civil infrastructure business in Uttar Pradesh.

The scrip closed 1.64 per cent higher at Rs 879.90 after gaining 7 per cent to Rs 926.70 during the day on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares of the company rose 1.32 per cent to close at Rs 876.90.

In a regulatory filing, L&T said, "The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured two contracts to build regional rapid transit system (RRTS) infrastructure from National Capital Region Transport Corporation in Uttar Pradesh."

The scope of the project is to execute a new, dedicated, high speed, high capacity rail system in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor.

