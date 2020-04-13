BIZ-STOCKS-LD OIL  Airline, Oil Marketing Stocks Close on Mixed Note

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Airline and oil marketing stocks on Monday closed on a mixed note after falling during the morning trade as crude prices surged.

SpiceJet shares closed at Rs 48.70, up 3.84 per cent after dropping 4.90 per cent to Rs 44.60 -- its lower circuit -- on the BSE.

InterGlobe Aviation also reversed its early losses and closed at Rs 1,068.25, up 2.78 per cent.

During the day, it dipped 4.74 per cent to Rs 990. Among oil marketing stocks, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation declined 1.88 per cent to close at Rs 204, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation closed 1.45 per cent higher at Rs 350.05 after falling 2.52 per cent to Rs 336.35 and Indian Oil Corporation shares fell 0.30 per cent to Rs 83.15.

Crude prices surged after top oil-producing nations agreed on output cuts to shore up oil prices. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.06 per cent to USD 30.83 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE index fell 469.60 points lower at close of trade.

