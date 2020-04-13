BIZ-VIRUS-CBIC-REFUNDS  CBIC Asks Tax Officers Not to Seek Physical Submission of Documents for Clearing Refund Dues 

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The CBIC has asked its field officers to avoid asking for physical submission of documents from entities who are claiming GST and customs refunds.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is running a 'Special Refund and Drawback Disposal Drive' this month to clear Rs 18,000 crore worth pending refunds.

In a letter to Principle Chief Commissioners, the CBIC has said that for facilitation of taxpayers, all communication by field offices must be done using official email IDs.

"It may please be noted that the prescribed process doesn't warrant any physical submission of documents and any such practice must be avoided," it added.

The CBIC said the decision to process pending refund claims has been taken with a view to provide immediate relief to the taxpayers in these difficult times even though the GST Law provides 15 days for issuing acknowledgement or deficiency memo, and total 60 days for disposing of refund claims without any liability to pay interest.

"... all pending refund applications must be taken up for processing immediately. Due diligence, however, may be done before granting the refunds on merits, considering all the relevant legal provisions and circulars," it added.

The Finance Ministry last week had said that to provide relief during COVID-19 it has been decided to issue all pending GST and Custom refunds which would benefit around 1 lakh business entities, including MSME.

"Thus, the total refund granted will be approximately Rs 18,000 crore," it had said.

