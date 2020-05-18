BJP Announces 'save Maharashtra' Protest Against State Govt

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) The BJP will launch "Maharashtra Bachao" agitation from Tuesday against the "complete failure" of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the COVID-19 situation has gone out of hands in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra because of the government's failure.

Fadnavis and other senior leaders, including state unit president Chandrakant Patil, and others held a video conference meeting earlier in the day.

"BJP leaders will submit their demands with officials in various talukas and districts as part of the process," Patil said.

He said the party leaders and workers will stand outside their houses on May 22 with placards condemning the state government's failure in mitigating the situation.

