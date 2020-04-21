BJP President JP Nadda Connects with 3.5 Lakh Party Workers Via Video Conference During Lockdown

By Pragya KaushikaNew Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has been a busy man these days despite the lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Leading the party leaders from the front when it comes to delivering relief and essentials to the needy during the ongoing lockdown, Nadda has ensured that party workers continue to work for the welfare of the people and help them during their hour of need.As a part of this process, the BJP President has held 63 video conferences, 20 audio bridges and connected with over 3.5 lakh party workers ever since the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In many such online briefings, he was assisted by BL Santosh, National General Secretary (Organisation).The BJP chief has ensured that each district, Yuva Morcha, IT cell, Mahila and SC Morcha national and state executive members were spoken to regarding the need for a proactive effort by the party."He did not let even a day go by when he did not interact with party workers. He paid attention to every minute detail that should be looked into to ensure the Central government's decisions during lockdown are aided by foot soldiers of the party in a way that would help those affected most by the lockdown," a senior party leader said.During the past few weeks, over 5 crore food packets, 1 crore ration bags and other relief materials have been distributed by the BJP through its members, Nadda informed the senior party leaders.Speaking to senior leaders at a meeting held through video conferencing, Nadda thanked them. "All of this has been possible because of your efforts," he had said congratulating party leaders.Nadda has also addressed the various State Presidents, General Secretary organisation, public representatives and other post holders of the party during the period.The emphasis of the BJP chief has been on motivating the party workers to reach out to people, provide them relief and also seek contribution for the PM CARES fund.Nadda also emphasised on the need to follow the directions being given by the Prime Minister in his various public addresses during the lockdown period.He has also actively participated in the social media campaigns launched by the party and its affiliates, motivating people to follow health regulations, feeding the needy and called for downloading of the Aarogya Setu app, being promoted as a tool to counter COVID-19. (ANI)

