BJP Seeks Report from State Units on Coronavirus Relief Work

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): BJP has sought a report from its state units to provide details of work done by party workers including providing food to needy, creating face masks and their distribution, contribution in the PM Cares Fund and downloading of the Aarogya Setu mobile app.BJP general secretary Arun Singh has issued a circular to in-charges of all states, president of state units and organizational in-charges in this regard and sought the report within seven days.The party has also sought details about felicitation of 'corona warriors' and help provided to migrant labourers.Party president JP Nadda has directed party workers to provide food to five people daily and also asked them to distribute hand-made masks, hand sanitisers and download Aarogya Setu app.In the circular sent by the central office, the state units have been told to provide documentation of all works of service for the people by the party. (ANI)

