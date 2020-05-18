BJP Workers Engaged in Coronavirus Relief Work to Highlight Modi Govt's Second-term Achievements

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): BJP will soon provide a booklet to party workers that will have achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the first year of its second term.Sources said BJP party workers will highlight the government's achievements along with coronavirus relief work. State units have the responsibility to highlight the works of the Modi government.The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and ministers took place on May 30 last year after the BJP won a historic mandate in Lok Sabha polls by winning 303 seats. As grand celebrations cannot be held due to coronavirus crisis, party workers, who are engaged in coronavirus relief work, will apprise people about the achievements of the Modi government. These achievements including abrogation of Article 370 and bringing law against triple talaq.BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda is expected to issue a statement on the occasion. BJP workers will also tell people about Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Prime Minister to tackle the coronavirus impact in the country.BJP party workers have been asked to provide slippers to migrant labourers, who are heading towards their native places on foot. The party workers are also distributing food, hand sanitizers and face covers to migrant labourers.According to sources, the workers have also been instructed to provide facilities in the nearby quarantine centres and work to meet the shortages. BJP is also evaluating relief work in coronavirus-affected areas. (ANI)

