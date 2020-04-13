BJP Workers Will Distribute Masks, Ration on Ambedkar's Birth Anniv

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) In wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, BJP workers will mark the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar by distributing ration and masks among the poor on Tuesday, the party's media in-charge Anil Baluni said on Monday.

BJP chief J P Nadda will also address party workers on the occasion, Baluni said in a statement.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, BJP workers will organise blood donation camps following social distancing norms to mark the birth anniversary of Ambedkar -- one of the principal architects of the Indian Constitution, he said.

BJP workers will distribute masks and provide rations to all people in at least two slums of their areas, he said, adding they will also motivate people in slums to keep their area free from the virus, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)