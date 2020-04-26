Blocking Burial or Cremation of Victims of Notified Diseases in TN to Attract Jail Term

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government on Sunday promulgated an ordinance to make provision of fine and jail term for those who block or attempt to block burial/cremation of any person who dies due to notified diseases under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act.In the statement, the government said any person who blocks or tries to block a dignified burial or cremation may face one to three years jail term in the state.The ordinance comes after mobs opposed and attacked burial/cremation of two COVID-19 positive doctors in Chennai. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 1821 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 960 cured or discharged cases and 23 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)