BMC Commissioner Visits Dharavi Area

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday visited Dharavi area and took stock of COVID-19 situation and the preventive measures being taken.COVID-19 positive cases are continuously increasing in Mumbai's Dharavi area. Chahal, who took the charge on Friday, has been appointed the new commissioner of BMC while Pravin Pardeshi was transferred to the Urban Development Department as the Additional Chief Secretary.The development comes amid the COVID-19 battle, while the cases continue to soar in Mumbai with 11,967 coronavirus cases and 462 deaths.Chahal, a 1989 batch IAS of Maharashtra cadre, has served at the Centre also during the UPA government on deputation.Maharashtra remains the worst-hit State across the country with 19,063 COVID-19 positive cases reported so far. (ANI)

