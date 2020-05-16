Boosted by Handsome Donations, ICA to Extend Help to More Needy Cricketers Than Originally Planned

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Boosted by significant contributions from its members, the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has decided to extend its financial help to 35 to 40 needy cricketers instead of the 25-30 number planned earlier.

The ICA has so far generated Rs 57 lakh to help former cricketers who are struggling for funds amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The players body will prepare the final list on May 22 and they will pick cricketers from each of the five zones -- north, east, west, south and central.

"So far, Rs 57 lakh (Rs 10 lakh is ICA contribution) has been generated and with that the ICA can help more cricketers than planned earlier. The body will continue to accept more donations till May 22, following which the final list will be prepared," an ICA source told PTI on Saturday.

Cricketers who don't have jobs, who don't get pension from the BCCI or their respective state associations will be offered help.

Greats like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among the ones who have made financial contributions to the cause.

As many as 1750 former cricketers are registered with the ICA, India's first-ever players' association which came into being last year.

The ICA had received an initial grant of Rs 2 crore from the BCCI in February to kick-start its operations. PTI

